Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal congratulates his Umno successor on Perak MB appointment

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 ― Displaying goodwill and graciousness, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today congratulated Datuk Saarani Mohamad for his success in being appointed the new Perak mentri besar.

The Bersatu deputy president conveyed his wish to Saarani who is the Perak Umno chairman in a Facebook post.

“Congratulations Kota Tampan assemblyman Saarani on the appointment as the 14th Perak Mentri Besar,” Ahmad Faizal wrote.

Saarani’s appointment was announced by Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor in a press conference in front of Istana Kinta here this afternoon, ending five days of speculation after Ahmad Faizal lost the position.

Saarani’s support came from 25 Umno assemblymen, three PAS assemblymen, one Gerakan assemblyman, one independent and five Bersatu assemblymen, including Ahmad Faizal who represents Chenderiang.

The Perak assembly consists of 59 assemblymen and the support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority.

The swearing-in ceremony will held at 11am tomorrow at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

Ahmad Faizal lost a no-confidence vote in the state assembly last Friday and was forced to resign as MB. The vote outcome was 48-10 against the Perak Bersatu leader, with one spoilt vote.