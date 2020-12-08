No detailed talk on Perak crisis during BN supreme council meeting, says Hishammuddin

Barisan Nasional treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein leaves Menara Dato' Onn after the supreme council meeting December 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) did not discuss in detail the ongoing Perak political crisis during its supreme council meeting, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters tonight.

The BN treasurer-general declined further comment when pressed about shifting alliances among the Malay parties triggered by the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in Perak.

He passed the buck to coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Umno president to clarify BN’s position towards PAS.

“You have to ask the president, it is not for me to say,” Hishammuddin said as he left Menara Dato Onn, the Umno headquarters where the BN supreme council had convened earlier.

PAS and Umno formed a partnership under the name Muafakat Nasional (MN) in the days after Election 2018 that catapulted Pakatan Harapan (PH) to victory.

Speculation is rampant that the Umno-PAS partnership may be in jeopardy with Bersatu openly courting PAS to regain control of Perak.

Later, when pressed further, Hishammuddin said the onus is on the state chapters of the political parties to resolve the ongoing crisis in Perak.

“I think the Perak issue has played its course. That one you have to wait and see what comes out from the leadership of each party.

“It was not discussed in detail today,” he said.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was forced to resign as Perak mentri besar after Umno lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote against him in the 59-seat state assembly last Friday.

The outcome was 48 against Ahmad Faizal compared to only 10 in his favour. One spoilt vote was recorded.

The Perak Ruler had held separate audiences with several political leaders earlier today, hoping to find out if there was anyone who commanded the majority support, without any conclusion.

Earlier today, Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming said his party was willing to partner long-time foe Umno for the sake of government stability, while Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak proclaimed his party’s readiness to work with any party and form a unity government as a resolution to the current rudderless state.