Nurse and driver from Pekan district health office killed on duty in morning crash

The team was on its way to one of the Orang Asli villages in the Pekan district for a routine health screening when the vehicle they were in collided with a tanker. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A nurse and a driver from the Pekan district health office in Pahang were killed in a crash while en route to an Orang Asli village this morning, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham announced today.

The duo were part of the department’s three-man mobile team that served the surrounding Orang Asli villages. The third person, a medical officer, was injured and is now being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan, Pahang.

Dr Noor Hisham said the team was on its way to one of the Orang Asli villages in the Pekan district for a routine health screening when the accident happened.

The police are still trying to ascertain the cause. Photos posted on Dr Noor Hisham’s Facebook page suggested the vehicle, a white pickup truck, was in a collision with a tanker.

“The Ministry of Health would like to express their condolences to the families of the victims who died while serving,” the health DG said.

“May their souls be blessed and placed among the faithful,” he added.