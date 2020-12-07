Flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan unchanged

Kampung Kuala Semantan resident Ismail Noor, 65, rows a canoe to evacuate his two children Norhanani, 39, and Norida, 33, after their house was hit by floods in Raub, Pahang, December 5, 2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The number of evacuees housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan and Terengganu remained unchanged at 46 people who are still unable to return home due to their areas are still inundated as at 5pm today.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Tok Deh, Pasir Mas, remains at 37 people from eight families including two babies.

Pasir Mas Social Welfare Department officer Azizan Aziz told Bernama that the affected areas are low-lying places and still inundated in flood waters.

According to the Irrigation and Drainage Department website http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my as of 5pm today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 8.53 metres, which was above the warning level of 8m, however, it shows a downward trend.

Meanwhile, the water in Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, rose to 2.16m, which was above the warning level of 2.15m, and it was showing an upward trend.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims remained at nine people from four families, being housed at PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, as at 5pm.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that the evacuees were not allowed to return to their homes due to stagnant water.

“It is difficult to determine when the water is going to recede in the area because during the second wave it took four days for the situation to return to normal,” he said.

The first wave of flooding was from November 17 to 19 while the second wave was from November 23 to December 2.

The third wave started at midnight December 2 until today. — Bernama