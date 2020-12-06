Umno’s Ahmad Zahid hints of new alliance if existing Perikatan coalition unable to form Perak govt

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves as he leaves Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 6, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno will look into a new alliance if they cannot retain the existing coalition under Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form a government in Perak.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have taken a stand to retain the government led by the former mentri besar (Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu).

“However, due to the statement issued by PAS Secretary-general and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and BN will take a new approach to decide the formation of the new government, which will take into account all political considerations so that the government that is formed will be more stable.

“For that, I will present the name of the candidates to Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to choose for the mentri besar post. And the Sultan has the absolute power to decide who the new mentri besar is,” he told reporters when met at the palace entrance.

On Friday, PAS said that it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government following the ousting of Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar via a vote of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that his party would still play its role “as usual” in the state and national level.

Zahid Hamidi said that he would submit the candidate list for the vacant Perak mentri besar post to the Sultan as soon as possible.

He added that he needs to discuss with several parties before submitting the candidate list.

However, Ahmad Zahid did not reveal how many names will be in the list or who the candidates are.

“We will see all the possibilities. We want to retain the former alliance, but if that can’t be reached then for sure there will be efforts for a new alliance,” he said.

When asked if this includes an alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH), including DAP, Ahmad Zahid said “all possibilities are there”.

“This will depend on the final decision taken by the party,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Perak Umno and BN leaders have already discussed with other parties in the state the possibilities of a new alliance.

“Meanwhile, I will conduct the discussion with all the parties (including PH) at the Federal level,” he also said.

“What is important is that the Perak Budget 2021 has to be tabled in the State Assembly and for that I respect the state administration to operate as usual even if there are changes in the central leadership,” he said when asked if there was a time limit for the expected discussion to take place.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at the palace at 9.48am earlier today in his white Toyota Vellfire. The meeting lasted about one hour.