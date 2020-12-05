Works Ministry to work with various quarters to produce more technical professionals, says minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusofsaid the technical profession not only focused on construction and engineering, but also in many other fields that are important in the country's economic development.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― The Works Ministry intends to work with more quarters, including ministries, agencies and universities, in producing more technical professionals in various sectors for international market.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Works Minister, said the technical profession not only focused on construction and engineering, but also in many other fields that are important in the country's economic development.

“People often misunderstand, when it comes to technical, it is not only focused on Public Works Department, architects and engineers, but also bioengineering and medical sector and many more.

“That is why we are working with other ministries, such as the Ministry of Environment and Water, for example, because it the technical people who specialise in water,” he said when appearing as a guest on RTM’s TV1 “Selamat Pagi Malaysia “ programme in conjunction with the 2020 National Technical Profession Day (HPTN) today.

Fadillah said in conjunction with HPTN Day, which will be celebrated until Dec 30, the Works Ministry will also organise programmes for school students to expose to them the various technical professions.

“At the university level, we have UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara) and UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur), and also others, where more than 20 webinars will be conducted to discuss various interesting topics by experts and industry players,” he said.

Fadillah said the government also intends to produce more professionals in various technical fields, by focusing on the development of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), including the Malaysian Construction Academy which has produced more than 200,000 graduates.

The government, he said, also aims to produce technical professionals who not only have technical skills but are also able to conduct new research and development (R&D).

He also hoped that the programme would give awareness to the community on the importance of having more technical professionals in the country, and to get more more people to venture into technical fields.

HPTN is celebrated on the first Saturday of December in appreciation of the services of technical professionals for their contribution to the development of infrastructure and the country’s development and modernisation.

This year's celebration is themed “The Future Is Us”. ― Bernama