Health Ministry: Eight new Covid-19 clusters detected, including another one in KL

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged again in the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, one of eight clusters detected by the Health Ministry today.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Jalan Genting cluster involves the Titiwangsa district as well as the Bentong district in Pahang.

“The index case for this cluster is the 66,878th which was reported on Tuesday (December 1). As of yesterday, 21 people have been screened, with 14 positive cases detected,” he said during his press conference this evening.

As of today, 381 clusters have been reported including the eight today, with the number of clusters deemed to have ended standing at 193, including four today. This leaves the number of active clusters being monitored by the ministry at 188.

“The other clusters for today include the Tapak Bina Muda cluster involving the districts of Titiwangsa, Lembah Pantai and Kepong in the KL Federal Territory.

“The early cases for this cluster were detected today during a targeted screening at a workplace. Currently 346 people have been screened, with 11 positive cases detected,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Another cluster in the KL Federal Territory is the Tapak Bina Galeri cluster, involving the districts of Lembah Pantai and Cheras. The first cases were reported on Wednesday (December 2) and as of today, 232 people have been screened with 16 positive cases detected.

“Similarly, the Bukit Dalam cluster involves the Lembah Pantai district in the KL Federal Territory. Its index case is the 65,320th, which was reported on Monday (November 30) after a screening on symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, 59 people have been screened, with 13 positive cases detected,” he said.

The fifth cluster is the Cempaka cluster, involving the districts of Kulai and Kluang in Johor. Its index case is the 68,003rd, a Severe Acute Respiratory Infections case which had been reported on Wednesday. As of today, 92 people have been screened with 10 positive cases detected.

“The Sungai Cincin cluster involves several districts and states, including Batang Padang in Perak, Segamat in Johor and Klang in Selangor.

“Its index case is the 67,087th first reported on Tuesday after a screening on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 32 have been screened with 15 positive cases detected,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Kelantan sees one cluster emerge, the Huma cluster involving the districts of Pasir Buteh and Kota Baru. Its index case is the 68,020th first reported on Wednesday via close-contact tracing.

As of today, 80 people have been screened, with 20 positive cases detected.

“Lastly for today, the Atabara cluster involves the districts of Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang. Its index case is the 68,017th first reported on Tuesday after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, 53 people have been screened, with five positive cases detected,” he said.