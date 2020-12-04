Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 infections passes 70,000 mark in Malaysia, 1,141 new cases today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia has now passed 70,000, as Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that 1,141 new cases were reported today.

He said the total number of reported cases now stands at 70,236, with 10,799 cases still active.

“Of today’s new cases, three are imported cases in which the infection occurred abroad, while the remaining 1,138 cases are domestic,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his press conference.

The states encompassing the Klang Valley reported the highest number of cases with 578 cases, while Selangor and Sabah respectively recorded 320 cases, followed by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory with 256 cases.

He said 32 cases or 2.8 per cent of the total cases reported are related to the temporary detention centres and prisons involving the Tembok cluster, Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster, Bakti cluster, PTS Sibuga cluster and Penjara Reman cluster.

“Out of the 320 cases in Sabah, 61 are from existing clusters, 184 from close-contact tracing, and 75 from other Covid-19 screenings.

“For the 320 cases in Selangor, 155 are from existing clusters, 96 from close-contact tracing, one import case, and 68 from other screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

For KL Federal Territory’s 256 cases, 241 are from existing and newly-reported clusters, 10 from close-contact tracing, one import case, and four from other screenings.

“Johor has 69 cases, 47 of which are from existing and new clusters, 19 from close-contact tracing, and three from other screenings.

“Penang has 48 cases, 26 of which are from existing clusters, four from close-contact tracing, and 18 from other screenings,” he said.

For Perak, the director-general said 47 cases were detected today, 40 of which are from existing and new clusters, six from close-contact tracing, and one from other screenings.

“Kedah has 24 cases, 20 of which are from existing clusters while four are from other screenings. Kedah has 20 cases, including 19 from a new cluster.

“Negri Sembilan has 15 cases, seven of which are from existing clusters, four from close-contact tracing, and four from other screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Pahang reported 15 cases from new clusters, while the Labuan Federal Territory reported 3 cases from other screenings.

Putrajaya Federal Territory reported two cases, while Sarawak and Perlis reported one, respectively.

Today also saw 1,144 recoveries from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 59,061 cases or 84.1 per cent of all total cases.

“At present, there are 129 cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, of which 53 require breathing assistance.

“No deaths have been reported today, leaving the cumulative Covid-19 fatalities at 376 cases or 0.54 per cent of all total cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.