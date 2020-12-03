Selangor police receive five new reports on alleged rapes by celebrity preacher

On November 27, police arrested a male celebrity of a reality television show while present at the Shah Alam district police headquarters, to testify regarding the alleged rape. He was remanded five days from November 27. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — Five more new reports have been received by the Selangor police in Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya so far, regarding allegations of rape involving a male celebrity of a religious programme.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin confirmed the matter to reporters after the presentations of face mask and liquid disinfectant donations to the Selangor police at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here, today.

“Investigations are still underway on the suspect and there may be more new reports after this. So, we call on those involved to come forward if they have been victims of the suspect, “he said.

Noor Azam said the 25-year-old suspect was pictured as a good character, able to calm the victims apart from using his image as a preacher to convince the victim to approach him.

“What convinces the victim is when he is described as a preacher who can calm people down, in addition to the way he spoke which focused towards religiosity. This is an attraction to them,” he said.

When asked if the suspect used love spells, Noor Azam explained that the police had not received any information on the matter.

“All information on how they communicate and liaise either through the social site Facebook or Instagram, we will investigate further.”

Noor Azam said, this case would take time where the victims might be ashamed to come forward because it involved honour.

“Victims may be ashamed so you cannot blame them. This matter involves dignity and if someone comes forward to make a complaint, there will be those who will follow suit,” he said.

On November 27, police arrested a male celebrity of a reality television show while present at the Shah Alam district police headquarters, to testify regarding the alleged rape. He was remanded five days from November 27.

The remand of the suspect was later extended by five days starting yesterday, to assist in the investigation into the same case. — Bernama