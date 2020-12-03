NSC: Posters claiming CMCO to be extended until Jan 3 fake

No announcement has been made so far regarding the expiry of the CMCO this Sunday. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The National Security Council (NSC) has disavowed posters circulating online that claimed the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in several states and federal territories has been extended to January 3, 2021.

The poster purported that the CMCO in Selangor, Sabah, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perak, Terengganu and Penang would be extended past the scheduled end on December 6.

“THIS IS FALSE !! If you’re not sure, do not share. Make sure you get the authentic info from the Official NSC Telegram,” said the NSC on its official Facebook page.

The CMCO was extended in November due to high prevailing Covid-19 cases then.

No announcement has been made so far regarding the expiry of the CMCO this Sunday.