Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim calls for vigilance amid spike in state’s Covid-19 cases

JOHOR BARU, Dec 3 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today reminded the public to stay alert following the spike in Covid-19 positive cases and emergence of new clusters in the state.

He urged Johoreans to heed the health minister’s call to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as guidelines on the wearing of face masks, maintaining good personal hygiene and physical distancing.

“Please avoid hosting unnecessary social gatherings or attracting crowds as this is very dangerous. We should also be careful not to put our family members at risk, especially the young, elderly and those in poor health.

“None of us can afford to take things for granted as the consequences will be dire for all. So please, adhere to the guidelines and regulations,” said Sultan Ibrahim to the Royal Press Office (RPO) that was published on his official Facebook today.

The 62-year-old state monarch has often advised his subjects on the dangers of the Covid-19 pandemic since the movement control order (MCO) was first enforced in March.

Sultan Ibrahim added that the Covid-19 pandemic was a test from Allah for mankind, and that there are lessons to be learnt for all.

The Health Ministry revealed that there were 851 new Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday, with 102 infections identified as being from Johor.

This is believed to be the first time the southern state has reported new cases in the triple digits.

A total of 64 cases in Johor were related to existing clusters while 23 were from a new cluster.



