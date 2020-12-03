Johor top cop says Kota Tinggi police chief under probe for drugs in lockup

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) after giving out integrity commendation letters to police officers at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru December 3, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan JOHOR BARU, Dec 3 — Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora is among several officers being investigated for drug trafficking in a lockup under his supervision, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said today.

Ayob said the state police Integrity, Compliance and Standards Department, the Kota Tinggi Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department division head and the officer in-charge of the Kota Tinggi police station are investigating the case for possible disciplinary action.

“The action against them will depend on the outcome of the investigation. Perhaps the highest action we will take is dismissal or other actions deemed suitable as there is no accountability and supervision with regards to the case.

“I have said this from the beginning, if the department head or district police chief does not have any integrity or accountability, action will be taken," he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we will call out for any other policemen who are involved in the case where action can be taken,” he added.

Ayob said Hussin will still carry out his duties as Kota Tinggi district police chief pending the investigation.

Earlier, Ayob disclosed that nine Kota Tinggi police officers and one civilian had been arrested for suspected involvement in trafficking drugs into the district lock-up on November 29.

The nine policemen who ranked as corporals and constables were aged between 20 and 36.

The civilian was identified as a 23-year-old woman said to be the daughter of one of the detainees and is suspected of being the drug supplier.

Ayob said the Kota Tinggi police had failed to follow the standard procedure and conduct a urine test on every detainee remanded for more than a week at its lock-up.

The Kota Tinggi lock-up shares the same compound as the district police headquarters.