Remand extended for four suspects in Malaysia-Thailand border shooting

The four suspects are led out of the Kangar High Court in handcuffs December 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 2 — Police today obtained court permission to extend the remand on three local men and a Thai suspected to be involved in the shooting exchange between General Operations Force (GOF) personnel and smugglers along the Malaysia-Thailand border on November 24.

The remand on the Thai man and one of the locals aged 27 and 45years was extended by six days (until December 8) while for the other two, aged 22 and 45, by seven days (until December 9).

The remand extension orders were issued by Kangar High Court deputy registrar Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali.

All four, in lockup clothes and cuffed, were brought to the court complex at 8.53 am.

Yesterday, police had obtained seven-day remand extension on three other suspects, all Thai men, until December 7.

In the incident early morning on November 24, GOF personnel Sgt Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while his colleague Sgt Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was seriously injured after they came under ambush by a group of smugglers about 600 metres from control post TS9 in Padang Besar. — Bernama