Malaysia records 851 new Covid-19 cases today as Johor moves up to third place with 102

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Johor has become the third state with the most new Covid-19 infections, as a total of 851 cases nationwide were reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 68,020.

“Of the 851 cases today, four are imported cases in which the infection occurred abroad, while the remaining 847 are domestic,” he said during his press conference.

The Klang Valley recorded 334 cases or 39.2 per cent of today’s total, while Selangor reported 249 cases or 74.6 per cent. This is followed by Sabah with 229 cases or 26.9 per cent, while Johor recorded 102 cases or 12 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 658 patients were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 56,969 cases, or 83.8 per cent of total cases.

“Presently, there are 122 positive cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, of which 47 cases require breathing assistance. Two deaths were also reported today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 365 cases or 0.54 per cent of total cases.

“The first death is an 84-year old Malaysian man in Sabah with a history of diabetes, while the second death is a 63-year old non-Malaysian man who was also in Sabah, with a history of high-blood pressure and asthma,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

On the status of Covid-19 clusters, the director-general said as of today, 369 clusters have been reported, of which five new ones were reported today.

“The number of clusters that have ended now stands at 186, including the Cahaya and Alma clusters today, leaving 183 clusters still active.

“Of the active clusters, 44 have reported an increase in cases. These include the Batu Tujuh cluster with 51 cases, Beringin cluster with 36 cases, and Kaya cluster with 33 cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham recounted the new clusters, beginning with the Desa Pinang cluster which is centred in the districts of Kepong, Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa dan Cheras in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and the Gombak district in Selangor.

“The index case for this cluster was the 62,596th which was reported on Saturday (November 28) after a screening of symptomatic individuals. As of today, 120 people have been screened with 25 positive cases detected.

“The second cluster is the Impian cluster, involving the Gombak district. Its index case is the 63,700th which was reported on Sunday (November 29) after a screening of symptomatic individuals. As of today, 220 people have been screened with nine positive cases detected,” he said.

The next cluster is the Baloi cluster involving the districts of Johor Bahru and Pontian in Johor. Dr Noor Hisham said the index case for this cluster is the 63,152nd which was detected on Saturday after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

As of today, 166 people have been screened, with 30 positive cases detected.

“The Jernai cluster involves the Titiwangsa district in the KL Federal Territory, with its index case the 64,196th which was reported on Sunday after a pre-international flight screening.

“As of today, 45 individuals have been screened, in which 13 positive cases have been detected,” he said.

The final cluster for today is the Seri Wangsa cluster, also involving the Titiwangsa district. Its index case is the 64,193rd which was detected on Sunday after a screening of symptomatic individuals.

As of today, 154 people have been screened, with eight positive cases detected.



