In Batu Pahat, 55 mosques and surau forced to close for 14 days due to rising Covid-19 cases

JOHOR BARU, Dec 1 — A total of 55 mosques and surau in Batu Pahat have been temporarily closed, beginning Sunday and yesterday following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the district.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi, when contacted by Bernama said as such, the Friday prayers, five-obligatory prayers and religious activities at the mosques and surau were temporarily suspended.

He said the mosques and surau would be closed for 14 days or until a date to be announced later.

“The mosques and surau have been categorised by the Batu Pahat District Health Office as risk areas,” he said adding that there were a total of 180 mosques and surau in the district.

Earlier, a notice regarding the suspension of activities in all mosques and surau in the district was issued by the Batu Pahat Kadi Office.

Batu Pahat has been declared as a red zone after recording 161 active cases. — Bernama