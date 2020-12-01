Eight evacuees still at flood relief centre in Marang

A woman wades in flood water outside her house in Kampung Padang Garam, Marang November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 1 — Three families, comprising eight people, are still at a relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, Marang, as at 8am today.

Head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said the relief centre is the only one still operating in Terengganu.

“Four districts, namely Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus are Kuala Terengganu, are expected to receive high rain fall until this Thursday.

“Hence, residents in the low — lying areas in the affected districts are advised to be prepared and be alert of the weather changes,” he said. — Bernama