Body of disabled girl feared drowned found near Kulim

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the body of the victim, Irdina Aleesya Zamri, eight, was found by Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel who conducted a search at 7.50 am about one kilometre from the scene. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Dec 1 — The body of a disabled girl who was feared drowned after she was believed to have fallen into Sungai Sedim in Kampung Bikan Atas Labu Besar near Kulim yesterday, was found this morning.

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the body of the victim, Irdina Aleesya Zamri, eight, was found by Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel who conducted a search at 7.50am about one kilometre from the scene.

“In the 6pm incident yesterday, the victim’s mother realised that the victim was not at home before going out to look for her with several other family members around the house area up to Sungai Sedim which is located less than 100 metres from their house.

“The victim’s mother found slippers and towel belonging to the victim at the river bank and suspected that her daughter had fallen into the river. Police received the report of the incident at 6.40pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Azhar said the victim’s body was taken to Kulim Hospital for post-mortem.

“I would like to remind parents to keep an eye on their children, especially during this rainy season and stay away from the river area as the water level rises due to heavy rain,” he said. — Bernama