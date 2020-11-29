Residents plead for immediate action to overcome flood woes in Manjoi, Perak

Siti Aishah Ahmad, 80, cleans the mud in her house after floods in Kampung Sungai Kati, Manjoi November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 29 — “I am not strong, but I have to brave myself to save the things in this house and do the cleaning work every time there is a flood,” said senior citizen Siti Aishah Ahmad, 80, who lives in Kampung Sungai Kati, Manjoi here today.

The small-statured woman who lives with her grandson in a village house located by the side of Sungai Kati said that the continuous rainfall yesterday had caused the worst mud floods at her house since she began living there over 50 years.

The mother of four children — all of whom now live in the country’s capital — said her house was flooded about a metre high yesterday afternoon, and she had to struggle to move all the furniture and electrical items to a safer place.

“Although I’m used to this problem, the flood this time is the worst, because the water-level rose twice as quickly as usual.

“I hope the government can provide assistance by building a high wall by the river so that the water does not spill over into the houses of the residents and this could solve the flood problem here,” she said when met by Bernama here today.

She said although the water began to recede early today, she still had to clean up the rubbish that flowed into the house from the river area, and therefore, she also hoped that the authorities would take firm action to overcome pollution at the river.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim Asri, 42, another resident in the area also appealed for immediate action as his house had been hit by severe floods times this month due to the overflowing of Sungai Pari and Sungai Kati.

“I had worked hard to clean up my house as well as the surrounding area from the rubbish that had flowed in, and then it got flooded again, causing damage to all the three cars in the house after they were submerged in the water.

“I also cannot raise chickens anymore, as the 20 or so I reared have all drowned due to previous floods,” he said.

The lorry driver who lives with his wife at the residence said, he now only reared ducks and geese because the animals were able to swim and float during floods.

Yesterday, pictures showing unusually high water-levels at Sungai Pari went viral online after continuous rain in the area coupled with the piles of rubbish near the river area caused concern among the residents.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin when contacted said the Ipoh City Council would direct the yearly maintenance contractor to assist the Drainage and Drainage Department to clean up the rubbish.

“The rubbish began drifting around due to the heavy rain and the rapid flow of the river,” he said.

Rumaizi said the maximum compound of RM250 could be imposed according to the rubbish disposal by-laws if any party was found throwing rubbish in non-designated areas. — Bernama