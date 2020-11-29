Man arrested after throwing step-grandson from third floor apartment in Danau Kota

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing his four-year-old step-grandson out of a window from the third floor of an apartment in Danau Kota, Setapak November 29, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly throwing his four-year-old step-grandson out of a window from the 3rd floor of an apartment in Danau Kota, Setapak, here, today.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 42-year-old suspect was detained at his house shortly after the incident at about 8am today.

He said the incident happened when the suspect attempted to rape his 24-year-old stepdaughter who was the boy’s mother.

“The suspect tried to rape his stepdaughter who was sleeping at that time but was stopped by his wife and three other stepdaughters.

“The suspect became furious and went on a rampage, hitting and stomping on his wife and four stepchildren in the house,” he told Bernama today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect hit his step-grandson, before flinging him out of the window in the main room.

He said the suspect’s 49-year-old wife who saw the incident, then shouted for help and rushed to get help from the neighbours and security guards to save herself and her four other children.

“The suspect tried to escape by jumping out through the window and was injured. He was detained by the public and security guards at the apartment,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect suffered injuries to his hands and some parts of the body and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment.

“The remains of the dead child known as Muhammad Adam Sufi Muhd Norkhusairi was taken to HKL,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama