Minister: Central Spine Road, Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway projects set to be ready in 2025

KOTA BARU, Nov 29 — The construction of the Central Spine Road (CSR) project and Kota Baru-Kuala Krai (KBKK) Expressway are expected to be completed in 2025, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said to date, 21 per cent of the CSR line had been completed, with 62 km of the road from Merapoh to Kampung Seberang Jelai in Pahang already in use.

“As for the KBKK road, 13.85 km or 20 per cent is already in use from Pasir Hor to Ketereh in Kelantan.

“Once the two road projects are completed, they are expected to reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, weekends and festive seasons, besides helping to reduce accident rates,” he told reporters after meeting two Kelantan executive council (exco) members here, today.

They are Industrial, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad and Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor.

Mustapa said the CSR project involved the construction of a 295.7 km highway from Bentong, Pahang to Kuala Krai, Kelantan while the 67.6 km-long KBKK Expressway comprised several packages, with the total cost approved for both projects being RM9.5 billion.

He added that RM815 million has also been allocated for the two projects next year, with RM165 million being set aside for the implementation of the KBKK project.

“A total of RM270 million has been allocated for the CSR project in Kelantan and RM380 million for the CSR line in Pahang,” he said.

However, Mustapa said the two projects, which were proposed under Budget 2021, could only be carried out if the Budget is passed in Parliament.

Asked about the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport terminal expansion project, Mustapa expects work to start in about a month’s time as the contractor selection process was still being carried out.

“We expect the project to begin early next year and be completed in three to four years,” he said. — Bernama