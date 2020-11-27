Reality TV star accused of raping woman in Shah Alam condo arrested

The suspect was arrested at the Shah Alam Police headquarters yesterday, following a report by the victim a day earlier. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The police have arrested a reality show celebrity for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman last year.

The suspect was arrested at the Shah Alam Police headquarters yesterday, following a report by the victim a day earlier.

District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the woman said she knew the 25-year-old suspect through the social media site Instagram and they met on Sept 11, 2019 at about 8pm to discuss on the Islamic medical treatment for depression.

"The suspect took the victim to an eatery in Batu 3 Shah Alam before taking her to his condominium unit in Section 7, where she was raped.

“The next day (Sept 12, 2019) around 6.40am, the suspect warned the victim to keep the incident a secret before she went back to her rented house in Subang Jaya using e-hailing service," he said in a statement today.

Baharudin said following the incident, the victim was admitted to the Kajang Hospital on Sept 23, 2019 due to severe emotional stress and was referred for psychiatric treatment.

He said the victim then returned to her family home in Triang, Pahang in October 2019 and continued treatment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

The case was being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code, he added. ― Bernama