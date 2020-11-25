Malaysia condemns missile attack on Saudi Aramco oil facility

A general view shows the damage at a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station that Yemeni Houthis say they attacked, in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia November 24, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― Malaysia has strongly condemned the missile attack targeting the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement today, said Malaysia reaffirms its support for and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any attack or threat, which is in direct violation of international laws and detrimental to peace and stability in the region.

“Malaysia urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint and avoid any provocative action. Malaysia calls for a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen through dialogues and negotiations,” it said.

International media reported that the Houthi rebels had launched a rocket targeting the oil distribution station.

It is also reported that the facility is just southeast of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport, a major facility that handles incoming Muslim pilgrims en route to nearby Mecca. ― Bernama