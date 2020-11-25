MAB Kargo staff in KLIA to be quarantined after spike in Kaya cluster’s Covid-19 cases

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government decided this in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases from the Kaya cluster located in Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya that involved MAB Kargo employees. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― All MAB Kargo employees at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will be quarantined from November 26 to December 9, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his press briefing today, Ismail said the government decided this in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases from the Kaya cluster located in Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya that involved MAB Kargo employees.

“Based on the risk assessment that has been done by MH (Ministry of Health), the special technical meeting today decided to implement an isolation programme for all 360 MAB Kargo employees in KLIA who are healthy, non-symptomatic and have been confirmed negative.

“The programme will come in force for 14 days beginning tomorrow, November 26, 2020, and will end on December 9, 2020,’’ he said.

Those quarantined will be placed at the Tune Hotel KLIA Aeropolis that will be closely monitored by MoH, the National Security Council and the police.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded a record high of 2,188 Covid-19 cases, most of which were from workplace clusters.

Such clusters have resulted in 4,398 cases among Malaysians and 7,681 among foreigners as of November 24.

The Teratai cluster in Selangor has led this with 4,036 positive cases, followed by the Damanlela cluster (1,539), Cergas cluster (1,337), Hentian cluster (1,101) and Kaya cluster (900).