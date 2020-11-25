Dewan Rakyat sitting extended until 3pm today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will be extended until 3pm, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan proposed today.

“Regardless of the previous motion moved on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, and in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1), I hereby propose that today’s meeting (Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020) will not be adjourned until 3pm,” he said and was seconded by the Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Prior to this, Takiyuddin had also proposed for the Dewan Rakyat sitting from Monday, Nov 9, to Tuesday, Nov 15, will be held from only from 10am to 2pm, in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1).

Apart from the usual Question Time, today’s sitting will also see the winding-up session for the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 at the policy level by the ministries involved.

Among the ministries scheduled to wind up the debate are the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Higher Education Ministry, Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, Home Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Meanwhile, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun extended condolences to the family of the late Corporal Baharuddin Ramli from Battalion 3 (Senoi Praaq) of the General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade who was killed in the line of duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis early yesterday.

Baharuddin, 54, was killed during a 2.30am shootout between the GOF and two groups of smugglers at the Border Wall TS9 near Padang Besar.

Another GOF member, Corporal Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was severely injured in the incident and is currently being treated at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar. — Bernama