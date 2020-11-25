Annuar Musa: Govt committed to developing Kampung Baru while preserving its Malay heritage

Annuar said the government will proceed with plans as detailed within the Kampung Baru Development Masterplan to develop the area in tandem with improvements in neighbouring areas. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The government has reaffirmed its commitment to previously laid-out plans to develop and improve the Kampung Baru urban village for it to be on par with developments in the surrounding areas.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government will proceed with what has been detailed within the Kampung Baru Development Masterplan to develop the area in tandem with improvements in neighbouring areas.

This, he said, was part of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2020-2040.

“Among the areas that will be improved is connectivity where Kampung Baru will be better connected to main transportation arteries and surrounding highways like the Duke and Akleh highways,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Annuar was referring to abbreviations for the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke) and the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh).

“Kampung Baru will also have its general infrastructure improved where we have come up with a comprehensive method to develop Kampung Baru as a residential and commercial area that is on par with other areas within the city,” he said.

Annuar made the remarks during his Budget 2021 winding-up speech in Parliament this afternoon, answering queries earlier posed by Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan concerning Kampung Baru’s development status.

The minister then gave his assurance that the government will follow development plans outlined in the KL Structure Plan, while trying its best to preserve the Malay identity and heritage of Kampung Baru.

“We are planning several developments in the area that will highlight the Malay identity of Kampung Baru, such as the Kampung Baru Food Haven, a Tourist and Malay Cultural Centre, Kampung Baru Shopping Street, and a multipurpose Ramadan bazaar site and grand bazaars along Jalan Raja Ida-Jalan Raja Bot.

“The Federal Territories Ministry assures that Kampung Baru will continue to be developed, but its identity, asset ownership, as well as heritage, God willing, will still be preserved,” he said.

Annuar added Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday had met representatives of the FT Ministry to discuss their development plans for Kampung Baru.