IGP extends condolences to family after GOF corporal killed in shootout with smugglers at Malaysia-Thailand border

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador arrives at Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November, 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressed condolences to the family of the General Operations Force (GOF) personnel Corporal Baharuddin Ramli who was killed in a shootout with smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis early today.

Abdul Hamid said the incident that killed Baharuddin, who was the member of Battalion 3 (Senoi Praaq) of the GOF Northern Brigade, occurred when he and his colleague were carrying out security control and intelligence work for Op Benteng.

“The shootout between the GOF and two groups of smugglers at the Border Wall TS9 also caused critical injuries to another GOF member.

“Indeed, the sudden demise of Baharuddin is a huge loss to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the country,” he said in a posting on PDRM’s official Facebook page today.

Bernama had earlier reported that a GOF personnel was killed and another was critically injured in a shootout with smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis today.

The injured member, Corporal Norihan a/l Tari is now receiving treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis. — Bernama