Environment Ministry sec-gen: Malaysia wants a united Asean over environment issue at UNFCCC

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — Malaysia wants Asean countries to be united in their views on environmental issues at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Scotland next year.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang said the matter would be emphasised in the 31st Asean Senior Officials Meeting on the Environment (Asoen) which he chaired today and tomorrow.

He said the countries of the region had never been united as an Asean bloc in the UNFCCC, and instead took their own approaches to environmental issues such as haze, carbon emissions and marine pollution.

“So we want to use this opportunity today and tomorrow to convince Asean countries that if we are united in our views, we will represent 700 million people worldwide and maybe our views will be given more priority,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference before the 31st Asoen meeting conducted virtually, here, today.

Zaini said the meeting would also discuss the Covid-19 pandemic as a motivator to create a green recovery pathway.

“We are looking for ways to reduce the environmental impact, for example, we may not need much movement using vehicles here and there, we can use online meetings,” he said. — Bernama