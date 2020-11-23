Minister: No plans to halt mega projects because they keep many people in their jobs

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Putrajaya will not halt mega projects as it would protect jobs in industries involved in them such as contractors, engineers and even lawyers. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — There are no plans to halt mega projects, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said today.

He said the rationale behind this decision was that it would protect jobs in industries involved in the mega projects such as contractors, engineers and even lawyers.

“Everything is related Jelutong (DAP Jelutong MP).

“If we stop (the projects) like how Jelutong asked us to stop, there would be others that will be affected.

“There will be no jobs for people such as contractors, those selling building materials, engineers, and even lawyers like Jelutong will have no jobs if the projects are halted,” he said.

Mustapa was responding to DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer’s suggestion that the government should halt all mega projects and instead channel the funds to aid those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A similar suggestion was also brought up last week during the debate on the Budget 2021 Bill by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who proposed that projects worth RM15 billion and above are halted.

Mukhriz also said that the budget allocation for the upgrading of ministry buildings worth RM736.6 million was also an unnecessary expenditure in Covid-19 times.

Mustapa however said the government is aware of all the hardship faced by the people and is always monitoring the situation.

“The government is aware of these situations and is constantly thinking of ways to help the people through the Economic Action Council and Welfare Department,” he added.