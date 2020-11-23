EC makes careful planning for possibility of general election during post-Covid-19 period, says minister

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape around the SK Yong Peng voting centre in Yong Peng May 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Election Commission (EC) is making careful plans to face the possibility of the 15th General Election (GE) in the post-Covid-19 period, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the matter was important to ensure a safe, smooth and perfect election process.

“The EC in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council has drafted and prepared Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines for the Implementation of Election for a general election or a by-election.

“These guidelines will be adapted in accordance with the current movement control order under Act 342 which has been enforced by the government during the previous elections, namely the Chini and Slim by-elections and the 16th Sabah Election,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He said among the Covid-19 prevention measures were cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in all identified premises to be used for election purposes; attendance control at each premises; and mandatory use of rubber gloves by all election officials on duty.

On the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Takiyuddin said it could be brought to the Dewan Rakyat meeting if it was in order and complied with Standing Orders 26 (1) and 27 (3).

The motion of no-confidence is also subject to Standing Orders 14 and 15 on the arrangement of meetings and the need to prioritise government affairs.

However, he said it would be up to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to determine when the debate on a motion can be held, taking into account these factors.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama