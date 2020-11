Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Selangor recorded its highest ever number of infections at 1,209 cases today from a total of 1,884 positive Covid-19 cases in total, the Health Ministry revealed today.

Sabah was the second highest with 289 cases while Kuala Lumpur had 166 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said only two cases were imported while the rest were locally transmitted.

