Selangor hits record high of new Covid-19 cases at 603, makes up more than half of country’s total 1,096

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Selangor has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infections so far with 603 new cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the state alone made up 55 per cent of the overall number of cases for today, which is 1,096, and most of them came from the Teratai cluster, which involves the Top Glove Corp Bhd’s workers’ dormitories in Klang.

“The high number of Covid-19 cases in Selangor is due to the addition of infections from existing clusters, the highest of which is the Teratai cluster, which contributed 502 cases alone in the state,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

In total, the number of cases in Selangor include 536 from existing clusters, 27 from close-contact cases, one imported case from abroad, and 39 from Covid-19 screening. As of today, the state has recorded a total of 9,752 infection cases.

The second highest number of cases is in Sabah, with 311 cases. Of this number, 58 are from existing clusters, 139 from close-contact cases, and 114 from Covid-19 screening.

“Of the 54,775 cases recorded in Malaysia thus far, approximately 12,843 are still categorised as actively infectious. Today’s 1,096 new cases also include six imported cases in which the infection occurred abroad.

“The ministry also recorded 1,104 recoveries from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41,597 cases, or 75.9 per cent of all the total cases,” he said.

He said 106 positive cases are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 46 requiring breathing assistance. Three deaths from Covid-19 were also reported, all of which occurred in Sabah.

“The first case involved a 68-year old Malaysian man with a history of high-blood pressure and stroke, the second is a 90-year old Malaysian man with a history of stroke, dyslipidemia, and heart arrhythmia, while the third is an 80-year old non-Malaysian woman with a history of stroke.

“In tota, the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 335 cases, or 0.6 per cent of all total cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.