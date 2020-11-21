ESSCom tracking down three sea robbers off Sabah

TAWAU, Nov 21 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is tracking down three armed men believed to be foreigners who robbed two men of a 15hp boat engine and two mobile telephones as they were fishing in the Inderasabah waters near here yesterday.

ESSCom commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said the robbers, armed with machetes and a pistol, also took their identity cards and RM3 after having approached their boat in their own boat at 3.40pm.

“The two men were unharmed. One of them reported the robbery to the police later,” he said when contacted today.

“ESSCom is actively tracking this group which is believed to be still in the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone),” he said.

He also said that an ESSCom taskforce solved three recent robberies in Lahad Datu with the arrest of three Filipino suspects in Pulau Bum Bum, Semporna, last Tuesday during a special operation.

The taskforce was formed to combat sea robberies in ESSZone, he said. — Bernama