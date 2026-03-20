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People look at iPhones on display at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York City, US on May 23, 2025. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

MCMC warns iPhone users to update iOS now following ‘Darksword’ exploit discovery

Lunch time at Sathiyanery Vegetarian Food Centre is a well organised affair where a curated vegetarian set goes for RM11. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi
Eat-drink  / 12 h ago

Brickfields’ Sathiyanery Vegetarian Food Centre offers an unbeatable vegetarian lunch set for RM11  

Lim Guan Eng speaks during a campaign rally at Karpal Singh Drive in Penang on August 11, 2023. — Picture by KE Ooi
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Guan Eng mocks Penang CM over land tax, says 90pc revisions show system is broken

Norsyahira Zulkaple, 31, a nurse from Kuala Kangsar, buying kacang putih snacks for Hari Raya at Enak & Rangup Kacang Putih kacang shop located at Buntong in Ipoh, Perak.— Pictures by John Bunyan
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

Indian snacks ‘muruku’, ‘kacang putih’ become Hari Raya favourites

US President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington yesterday. — AFP pic
World  / 11 h ago

Japan PM navigates Trump meeting smoothly despite Pearl Harbor remark

Traffic builds up on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway towards the East Coast as city residents begin their ‘balik kampung’ journeys ahead of Aidilfitri in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

PLUS expects heavy traffic until night as festive travel peaks ahead of Aidilfitri

Gemini said A notice (R) informing customers that B7 biodiesel has run out is displayed on a pump at a Shell petrol station in Bangkok on March 16, 2026, following import disruptions caused by the Middle East war. — AFP pic
What You Think  / 11 h ago

Malaysia can weather the Gulf war better than others in Asean — Phar Kim Beng

Traffic builds on the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway in Gua Musang on March 19, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Raya exodus: LLM says most routes under control except two key highways

Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said Malaysia’s M40 group faces rising living costs despite economic growth. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

M40 yet to feel full benefits of economic growth, says BNM governor

An undated illustrative image shows detainees in handcuffs. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 6 h ago

JB Southkey murder: Five suspects arrested, four nabbed in Singapore with SPF’s help

Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang remains the country’s retail tourism hub, anchored by malls such as Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring streets, which benefit from proximity to hotels, nightlife, and attractions. — Picture by Hari Anggara
Money  / 10 h ago

Malaysia leads Asean retail tourism with domestic trips and premium experiences driving growth

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak until 7 pm today. — Picture by Hari Anggara
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in six states until 7pm today, says MetMalaysia

A still from a surveillance camera shows a man dragging a woman on the ground after punching, kicking, and kneeing her in the head, reportedly in Melaka.
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Melaka food delivery rider remanded over violent attack on pregnant wife

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “not sure who’s running Iran right now.” — AFP pic
World  / 11 h ago

Netanyahu says Iran ‘decimated’ as Gulf energy strikes rattle markets

The 59-year-old rode to election victory last month on a wave of patriotism stemming from the border conflict with Cambodia that killed scores on both sides last year and displaced more than one million people. — AFP pic
World  / 14 h ago

From private planes to Parliament: The unconventional rise of Thailand’s Anutin Charnvirakul

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