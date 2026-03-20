KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Police arrested a suspect wanted under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) last Wednesday following a pursuit along the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the suspect, in his 20s and driving a blue Perodua Myvi, attempted to evade a police inspection and drove aggressively, colliding with several vehicles before being stopped by a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) on the Klang-bound route at 2.10 pm.

“Checks revealed that the local man had seven prior criminal records and was also wanted for an offence under Section 15(4) of POCA in Kuala Bera, Pahang.

“Further checks on the vehicle’s chassis number found that the car had been reported stolen in the same district (Kuala Bera),” he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin said the suspect had been remanded for two days from March 18 to assist in investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out their duties and Section 279 of the same law for reckless driving.

“The suspect will be handed over to the Bera district police headquarters (IPD) once the investigation papers are completed and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions,” he added.

Shamsudin advised the public against spreading false information or speculation that could affect the investigation and urged witnesses of the incident to come forward by contacting the Petaling Jaya IPD Operations Room at 03-79662222.

A 38-second video of a police chase involving a blue Myvi being driven dangerously on the NKVE had previously gone viral, sparking public concern. — Bernama