KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Cabinet ministers urged Malaysians to use Aidilfitri celebrations as ways to strengthen unity, encourage kindness and solidarity, as well as enhance humanitarian values in the country’s multicultural society.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Aidilfitri was not merely a celebration but a symbol of spirituality and humility that serve as a foundation for the strength of a society, and that in an era driven by technological developments and artificial intelligence (AI), humanitarian values have to be the priority to ensure harmony is preserved.

“Technology must be used to strengthen solidarity and spread kindness, not as dividers that seperate us.

“As Malaysians living in a multicultural country, let’s carry on instilling values of mutual respect, tolerance and solidarity. These are the foundation of our country’s strength, the unity that springs forth from diversity,” he said in a video posted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang urged Malaysians to forgive one another and to foster closer ties regardless of race, religion and culture, pointing out that the country could preserve harmony and ensure continued peace and prosperity through understanding and mutual respect.

“May Syawal bring a ray of joy, happiness and prosperity to all. In the spirit of unity, let us continue to cultivate respect, kindness and concern for each other,” he said.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan meanwhile invited Malaysians to continue to strengthen their unity, instill kindness and to step forward in the spirit of togetherness towards a brighter future.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin. May the holy month of Syawal bring blessings, peace and happiness to us all,” he said.

Finally, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Chang Lih Kang conveyed his Hari Raya greetings to all Muslims and urged that the Malaysia Madani spirit to be further strengthened. — Bernama