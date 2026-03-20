PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — As Malaysians eagerly awaited the arrival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, some chose to experience the moment differently — by witnessing the crescent moon sighting firsthand rather than waiting for the announcement on television.

Khairul Imran, 33, said witnessing the sighting process at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) provided a different and more thrilling experience.

“Previously, we only waited for the announcement on television, but when we come in person (to witness the sighting), the feeling is different. It is more exciting as we can wait in real time to see whether Hari Raya falls on Friday (March 20) or Saturday (March 21),” he told Bernama when met here yesterday.

He said that although it was not his first time participating in the activity, his visit to PICC with his wife, who was attending an astronomy programme for the first time, made the experience more meaningful.

Khairul said the hands-on experience could also help boost public interest in astronomy, which was gaining attention in the country.

“I expect the 1st of Syawal to fall on Saturday (March 21) because ‘numbers never lie’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fazril Amin, 31, said he never missed the opportunity to visit PICC every year to witness the moon sighting process.

“Every year, I come to PICC to observe the Syawal ‘hilal’ (new moon) sighting. We want to experience for ourselves the methods used, whether through ‘hisab’ (calculation) or ‘rukyah’ (observation),” he said.

Deputy Mufti of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Kamaldin Mohd Damin saw the crescent moon at the Official Crescent Moon Sighting Ceremony for Syawal 1447 H/2026 M at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) March 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

Fazril said that although modern methods now allowed precise calculation of the moon’s position, direct observation remained important in determining the visibility of the new moon.

“Now we have two methods, namely hisab, which we can calculate, and rukyah, where we observe it ourselves. Although there are modern calculations, we still need to observe it in the field,” he said.

Fazril said participating in the field activity each year also brought personal satisfaction and increased his interest in Islamic astronomy (Ilm al-Falak) and astronomy.

“It becomes a curiosity and a joy for us to witness it ourselves. We have experienced situations where the Hari Raya date changed despite earlier calculations indicating otherwise,” he said.

He said the excitement remained each year as it provided an opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry secretary-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainuddin expressed her excitement at being able to witness the moon sighting process for the first time, describing it as a meaningful experience that opened a new perspective.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry secretary-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainuddin expressed her excitement at being able to witness the moon sighting process for the first time, describing it as a meaningful experience that opened a new perspective. — Bernama pic

“It is my first time being exposed to how the new moon is observed, and I am very happy to witness today the process of how the new moon is sighted using advanced instruments,” she said.

Rukyah committee member Datuk Dr Azhari Mohamed said Malaysia was among the unique countries in determining the Islamic calendar as it combined the rukyah and hisab methods to determine three key months, namely Ramadan, Syawal and Zulhijjah.

He said the approach reflected a balance between adherence to syariah requirements and the use of astronomical science in determining the beginning of Hijri calendar months.

“We combine both elements, namely adhering to syariah requirements while at the same time not sidelining astronomical science. That is Malaysia’s uniqueness,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said working in the field of falak remained exciting even after more than 30 years of involvement, particularly in efforts to improve technology and sighting methods.

“The main challenge is to enhance hilal visibility technology and calculation techniques. Every year, we gather data to evaluate and improve the criteria as well as the equipment used,” he said. — Bernama