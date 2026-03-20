MIRI, March 20 — No injuries were reported following a road incident involving an oil spill after a cargo lorry overturned while descending Bukit Song along the Pan Borneo Highway here on Thursday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (Bomba) Lopeng said it received a distress call at 5.37pm and dispatched a team from the Lopeng fire station to the scene, located about 30km away.

Upon arrival at 6.07pm, the operation commander PBK I Rorudi Umas reported that the oil spill was believed to have been caused by a self-accident involving a cargo lorry.

“However, both the vehicle and its driver were no longer at the location when the team arrived,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters immediately carried out cleaning works using sand to absorb the spilled oil and prevent hazards to other road users.

The situation was brought under control at 6.15pm, and the operation concluded seven minutes later at 6.22pm after the area was deemed safe. — The Borneo Post