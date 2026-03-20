TEHRAN, March 20 — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said today that the Islamic republic has continued to produce missiles despite the war with Israel and the United States.

“Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production,” Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by the Fars news agency.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles”. — AFP