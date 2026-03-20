PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — Two men were killed while four others were seriously injured in an accident that occurred in Precinct 1 heading towards Taman Wetland, Precinct 12, here this afternoon.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director PgB M Haziq Hazmi said his department received an emergency call via NG999 at 11.58 am before a fire engine from Precinct 14 Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) with an EMRS team rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location at 12.07 pm, the team found that a Proton Saga had skidded before hitting a tree on the side of the road, and several victims thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the accident.

“A total of six victims were involved in the incident with two men confirmed dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health,” he said via a Facebook post by the Federal Territory of Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Service today.

Four other victims were sent to hospital for further treatment using an EMRS vehicle and according to him, the fire team carried out an operation to isolate the victims as well as clean up work at the location including cutting down trees using special equipment to ensure the route was completely safe.

Also present at the scene were personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed the crash, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that an Indian man, in his 20s, lost control of his vehicle while in the right lane and skidded to the left shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

“Following the crash, two local Indian men, in their teens to early 20s, were pronounced dead at the location due to serious injuries to their heads and their bodies were sent to Putrajaya Hospital for autopsy.

“The driver and several other passengers, all local Indian men, sustained injuries and are being treated at Putrajaya Hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Investigations are ongoing and CCTV footage is being obtained to facilitate investigations, he said, and urged those with information to contact the Putrajaya Traffic Police Station at 03 — 88862138 or the nearest police station. — Bernama