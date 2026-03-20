BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim began his one-day working visit to Penang today by performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek As-Syakirin in Kampung Pelet here.

He arrived at the mosque at 1.12 pm and was received by Permatang Pauh UMNO division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said, mosque chairman Othman Syafie and congregants.

Anwar, together with nearly 700 worshippers, including Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, then listened to a sermon titled “Ramadan, Ketika Senja Terakhir Berlabuh” delivered by Imam I Muhammad Nasir Hamid.

After the prayers, the Prime Minister visited the Permatang Pasir community to observe Aidilfitri preparations ahead of the nationwide celebration tomorrow.

Before concluding his visit to the Pearl of the Orient, Anwar is also scheduled to attend the “Santai Akhir Ramadan Bersama Pimpinan Komuniti Permatang Pauh” programme at the Permatang Pasir Community Hall. — Bernama