NIBONG TEBAL, March 21 — The Pulau Burung landfill here caught fire again early this morning, the second blaze in two months.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said they received a call at 5.40 am and dispatched fire engines from the Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap fire stations to the scene.

“The blaze involves waste at the landfill, covering an estimated area of 10,000 square feet or 0.093 hectares.

“Containment and extinguishing works are underway, and two excavators are being used to create fire breaks to prevent further spread,” he said in a statement.

He added that the fire is still not under control, with operations ongoing involving 18 personnel, including supervisors from both stations, assisted by volunteer fire brigades from Sungai Jawi, Nibong Tebal, Valdor and Parit Buntar.

On Feb 8, a fire involving solid waste broke out at the same landfill and was fully extinguished after nine hours of firefighting operations. — Bernama