KOTA BHARU, March 21 — The son of an Astro Awani senior editor died in a road accident involving a Road Transport Department (JPJ) patrol vehicle at KM85.5 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli near Kampung Rahmat, Bukit Bunga, in Tanah Merah yesterday evening.

The victim, identified as Mursyid Azmi, 25, son of Husna Yusop, was driving a Perodua Myvi when the collision occurred.

Astro AWANI deputy editor-in-chief Hafidah Samat confirmed the incident, adding that the victim was travelling from Ipoh, Perak to Kelantan to celebrate Aidilfitri with his two younger siblings, who were also injured.

Meanwhile, JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the accident, which occurred at about 4.30 pm, involved the victim’s vehicle believed to have skidded into the opposite lane before colliding with a Toyota Fortuner driven by a JPJ officer.

“As a result of the collision, the Toyota Fortuner sustained damage to the right fender, front and rear right doors, windscreen and side mirror, while the front right tyre was dislodged,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that personnel were deployed to assist those involved and manage traffic at the scene.

Kemahang Fire and Rescue Station chief Disagar Mani Mustafa said the department received an emergency call at 4.43 pm and initiated rescue operations involving the two vehicles. — Bernama