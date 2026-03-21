KUALA TERENGGANU, March 21 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, called for Aidilfitri to be used as a bridge to strengthen unity and harmony in the lives of the multiracial community in the state.

In his message in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, His Royal Highness said that Aidilfitri is not merely a festival, but a platform to cultivate the noble values brought by Islam and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among mankind.

“How beautiful is the atmosphere of Aidilfitri celebrations attended by friends, relatives, and family members of different races and religions. This practice reflects the spirit of the wise words of the wife of the Prophet, Saidatina Aisyah R.A., which means, ‘Visit one another occasionally, and surely the love between us will increase.’

“The tradition of celebrating Aidilfitri in our country is not only an act of obedience to Allah, but also reflects the beauty of our local customs and traditions,” His Royal Highness said.

However, as Muslims celebrate the joy of the occasion, Sultan Mizan also said that those who are fortunate and able should remain mindful and show compassion towards those who are less fortunate

His Royal Highness also called on the people to take the opportunity to multiply their good deeds while also giving the poor the chance to experience the joy of Aidilfitri.

“As we celebrate and rejoice during Aidilfitri, do not forget those who are less fortunate. Take this opportunity to show care and offer help within our ability so that they, too, may experience the joy of the festive season.

“May our compassion bring light to them so they may continue striving in facing the challenges of life.

Sultan Mizan also advised the people to celebrate Aidilfitri in moderation, and to visit one another in order to enliven and strengthen the bonds of kinship.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed hope that this year’s Aidilfitri celebration will bring happiness, peace, and blessings to all the people in the state, while continuing to strengthen unity and the well-being of society.

Their Royal Highnesses, in a post on the Pahang Sultanate’s Facebook page, reminded Muslims to appreciate the true meaning of Aidilfitri as a day of gratitude after completing the fasting during the month of Ramadan.

“Their Royal Highnesses also called on the people to take this opportunity to strengthen ties of kinship, improve relationships among one another, and to forgive each other,” the post stated.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also advised those travelling back to their hometowns to stay alert and to prioritise safety while driving, so that the joy of celebrating Aidilfitri does not turn into sorrow due to negligence on the road. — Bernama