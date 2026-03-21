KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The shipping industry has urged the authorities to consider addressing operational issues at Pengerang Port, Johor by facilitating the deployment of permanent Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) officers and the introduction of round-the-clock services.

In a statement, Maritime Network Sdn Bhd founder Datuk Seri Jeyenderan Ramasamy said the absence of a full-time Customs presence at the port, coupled with limited operating hours, has resulted in significant delays, with vessel clearance processes taking up to 10 hours.

The senior maritime executive with over 30 years of industry experience said the customs office currently serving Pengerang Port is located in Sungai Rengit, approximately 20 minutes away, creating challenges for time-sensitive operations, particularly outside normal working hours.

“Customs operations are limited to standard office hours, from 8 am to 6 pm, and are closed on weekends, while port activities operate 24 hours a day. Outside these hours, shipping operators are required to travel to the Pasir Gudang Customs Office, which involves a round trip of up to four hours, excluding processing time.

“This results in critical delays. Documentation processes at Pengerang Port can take between eight and 10 hours, compared with less than three hours at the Port of Singapore,” he said.

Jeyenderan said, for example, if cargo unloading is completed at midnight and the Bill of Lading is issued at 3 am, operators will be unable to process documentation immediately due to the closure of the Sungai Rengit office.

He said as a result, documents must be taken to Pasir Gudang for endorsement before a pilot can be appointed for the vessel’s departure, significantly prolonging turnaround time.

Jeyenderan added that in some cases, vessels are required to anchor temporarily while awaiting clearance, further affecting sailing schedules and increasing operational costs.

“Pengerang Port is a strategic mega port with significant potential, and it is crucial that essential support services such as customs are aligned with industry needs to sustain Malaysia’s competitiveness,” he said. — Bernama