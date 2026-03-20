SEBERANG PERAI, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia will heighten its border surveillance in response to growing turmoil and conflict in the Middle East.

He said the decision was made during a recent National Security Council meeting attended by the Inspector-General of Police, the Armed Forces chief, and other relevant ministers.

“All our security machinery has been instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely, especially at our borders,” Anwar said during a community gathering in Permatang Pauh here.

The prime minister said that maintaining internal stability is crucial to weathering external threats, warning that even minor domestic disputes must be handled decisively to prevent escalation.

“Even small quarrels must be addressed immediately. I have asked the police and relevant authorities to act fast. If arrests need to be made, then proceed. There must be no compromise until the situation is under control,” he asserted.

Anwar pointed to recent tensions involving different religious groups as an example where early police intervention helped facilitate dialogue and defuse a potentially chaotic situation.

“If there are offences, that is a separate matter for the courts. But we must not allow the country to descend into chaos,” he added.

Anwar noted that Malaysia’s relative stability in a time of global unrest has drawn increasing external attention.

“Other countries are facing economic turmoil, currencies are weakening, but we are still holding on,” he said.

“Because of that, there are those watching us closely; some with goodwill, some out of envy, and some who may attempt to destabilise us.”

He urged Malaysians not to be drawn into provocations and to resolve any disagreements within the framework of the law.

Reiterating the importance of unity, Anwar described Malaysia’s social harmony as both rare and valuable.

“Which other country with such diversity can remain as peaceful as this? There will always be dissatisfaction — among Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sabahans, Sarawakians — but these must be resolved through dialogue, not conflict,” he said.

He highlighted the mutual respect between communities, citing how non-Muslim groups adjust event timings during Ramadan as an example of “the beauty of Malaysia” that must be preserved.

Anwar said the government will continue its daily monitoring and coordination efforts, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution to global conflicts while stressing the need for continued vigilance at home.