Sabah to adopt entry ban of 23 nationalities as set by federal govt, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the decision superseded the media statement made by the Chief Minister’s Department on September 4 on the temporary ban only being limited to three countries, namely India, Indonesia and the Philippines. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — The Sabah government has decided to adopt the temporary entry ban for Long Term Visit Pass holders from 23 countries to Malaysia set by the federal government in September, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The countries involved are the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Iran, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Iraq, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 related matters said the decision superseded the media statement made by the Chief Minister’s Department on September 4 on the temporary ban only being limited to three countries, namely India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“Long-Term Visit Passes from the countries involved that are not allowed to enter Sabah are those with Permanent Residency (PR), Malaysia My Second Home Programme passes, expatriate passes, study passes, professional visit passes, dependents’ pass holders, passes of husbands or wives to citizens, student passes temporary employment passes,” he said during his daily press conference here today.

Masidi said the travel ban also involved other foreign nationals residing in or having a Long-Term Visit Pass in the affected countries.

“But the list of Long-Term Visit Pass holders stated earlier will be allowed to enter Sabah after obtaining the approval of the Director-General of the Immigration Department of Malaysia and subject to guidelines for entry into Sabah,” he said.

Masidi said, however, exceptions were given to eligible Diplomats under the Exemption Order and their dependents.

“For diplomats or embassy staff who do not yet have their pass and first entry registered, they need to get entry approval from the Director-General of Immigration first,” he said.

Masidi said exemptions were also given to crew entering Sabah to carry out sign-on or joint ship and sign-off activities, as well as crew and professional workers in the oil and gas industry who had valid passes and were given entry approval by the state government.

In this regard, he said all entry into Sabah is subject to the entry restriction order issued by the state government from time to time. — Bernama