MetMalaysia: Yellow weather alert for states in peninsular Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow level weather alert, with heavy rain expected to hit all the states in the Peninsula, except for Pahang, Melaka and Johor, from Sunday (November 22) to Monday (November 23).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said in a statement today that heavy rain is expected in Perlis; Kedah; Penang; Perak; Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai); Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang); Selangor; Kuala Lumpur; and Putrajaya.

“Strong northwest and northeast winds of between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres high, are expected in the waters of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu during the same period.

“This can cause seawater to overflow into coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama