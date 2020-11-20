Immigration Dept denies news report claiming 200,000 migrants escaped detention

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the report gave the wrong impression on the efforts of enforcement agencies in curbing illegal immigrant syndicates. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Immigration Department has denied a report by a local newspaper entitled ‘200,000 warga asing bolos’ (200,000 foreigners escaped), claiming that it is untrue and unsubstantiated.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department viewed the issue seriously as the report gave the wrong impression on the efforts of enforcement agencies in curbing illegal immigrant syndicates.

He said the Immigration Department had always strived to thwart such activities, including conducting intelligence work, enforcement operations and information sharing with other agencies.

“From January 1 to November 18 this year, a total of 34,529 illegal immigrants were detained out of 90,292 people checked via 6,300 enforcement operations carried out nationwide,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, he said a total of 376 employers had been detained over the same period.

“In this regard, the Immigration Department is working closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in an effort to cripple syndicates involving illegal immigrant agents as well as immigration officers,” he said. — Bernama