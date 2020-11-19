Zahid: Govt should bring vote of confidence on PM in Parliament, not pursue emergency declaration

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Dewan Rakyat is the best place to test the level of confidence or otherwise in Muhyiddin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Perikatan Nasional government should seek a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the Dewan Rakyat rather than a proclamation of emergency, Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the Dewan Rakyat is the best place to test the level of confidence or otherwise in Muhyiddin.

“It should be tested in this Dewan, if it cannot be done due to constraints in the order of the meeting, something must be made suitable and government matters must be prioritised.

“Let the government itself make it a priority, which is to bring this vote of confidence to this Dewan,” he said while debating the Budget speech.

His proposal was met with thumps of approval from the other MPs.

Zahid went on to say that a declaration of emergency — which the Perikatan Nasional government under Muhyiddin’s leadership had recently sought — is not an option, pointing out that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Malay Rulers had rejected the idea.

“What more an attempt to make a declaration [of emergency] nationwide in any form should be rejected by all MPs. But the public accepts the localised proclamation such as in Batu Sapi, we understand that,” he said.

Zahid also said that ideally the mandate should be returned to the public by holding elections.

MORE TO COME