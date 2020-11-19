Umno MP: Perikatan govt, Muhyiddin are Malaysia’s saviours; MPs who reject Budget 2021 are traitors

Umno’s Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim claimed that any MPs who reject the government’s proposed Budget 2021 would be traitors to Malaysians. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government are the saviours of Malaysia, Umno’s Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim claimed today.

Shahidan, who is also the Perlis Umno chief, also claimed that any MPs who reject the government’s proposed Budget 2021 would be traitors to Malaysians.

Urging critics to no longer call the PN government as a “backdoor government”, Shahidan sought to explain the chain of events that led to the new coalition being installed as government.

Among the events recounted by Shahidan include how the Pakatan Harapan government had collapsed with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s pullout and how Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had became the interim prime minister, as well as how the inability of any candidate to receive full support from all MPs to be the new prime minister had resulted in Muhyiddin being selected as prime minister as “many” MPs back him.

Shahidan claimed that the previous government could not do anything while facing Covid-19 and when it was briefly under an interim prime minister earlier this year.

“When we supported Pagoh to be prime minister, Pagoh became prime minister and what we see today, he is the best. I want to say that this government is the government that is the saviour to the political crisis that struck our country, so Pagoh is a saviour,” he said, referring to Muhyiddin as the Pagoh MP and also the current PN government.

Commenting on speculation that some MPs among PN would reject the Budget 2021 and effectively cause the collapse of the government, he described this as fear mongering.

“This is creating suspicion and we are embarrassing those who are veteran politicians who have entered politics even before we were born. Pekan entered politics, Bagan Datuk, Gua Musang entered even earlier,” he said, referring to Umno politicians ― Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

“But I want to say this, anyone who rejects this budget, including my friend Pekan, khianat rakyat (betray the people), because the people is waiting for this budget to be approved,” he said, claiming that it would also be an “insult” against the public for MPs to reject Budget 2021.

Shahidan, who had earlier in his speech said the Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC), went on to say that he supported Muhyiddin fully.

